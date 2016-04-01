FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justin Timberlake sued by Cirque du Soleil over hit song
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 31, 2016 / 10:22 PM / a year ago

Justin Timberlake sued by Cirque du Soleil over hit song

Joseph Ax

2 Min Read

April 1 - Cirque du Soleil is not doing flips over Justin Timberlake’s hit song “Don’t Hold the Wall.”

The Canadian theatrical performance company on Thursday sued the superstar singer with allegations that the song copied part of one of Cirque du Soleil’s original compositions without permission.

Timberlake’s song appeared on his 2013 double album “20/20,” which has sold more than two million copies.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New York claimed Timberlake borrowed from the song “Steel Dream,” which was originally on Cirque du Soleil’s 1997 album, “QUIDAM.”

The suit seeks a minimum of $800,000 in damages for copyright infringement.

In addition to Timberlake, the lawsuit also named among the defendants the producer Timbaland - real name Timothy Mosley - who helped write the song, and Sony Music Entertainment , which released the album.

Representatives for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Copyright infringement lawsuits are relatively common in the music world. In one high-profile case last year, the estate of soul singer Marvin Gaye won a $7.4 million jury verdict against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over their hit single “Blurred Lines.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.