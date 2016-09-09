FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Director Tim Burton cements place in Hollywood history
September 9, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Director Tim Burton cements place in Hollywood history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Film director Tim Burton left his hand and foot imprints in cement outside Hollywood's famed TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, bringing with him to the ceremony some of the dark humour often seen in his movies.

"It's amazing,"Burton told the crowd, adding later, "I love weird things so this is an amazingly weird thing,"

The filmmaker, known for "Big Fish", "Planet of the Apes" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", was introduced by actress Winona Ryder, who starred in his earlier works "Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands".

"I grew up in Los Angeles...I used to walk these pavements as a child so something like this to happen it's just a really special, surreal honour," Burton said.

Burton's latest work "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" hits cinemas end-September. (Reporting By Reuters Television)

