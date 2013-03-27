FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NBC 'Today' show's Jenna Wolfe expecting baby with gay partner
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 7:41 PM / in 5 years

NBC 'Today' show's Jenna Wolfe expecting baby with gay partner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - NBC “Today” news anchor Jenna Wolfe announced on the morning show on Wednesday that she is having a baby girl with partner and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk, acknowledging her gay partnership publicly for the first time.

“This is big for me, I‘m actually pregnant,” Wolfe, who is the anchor for “Weekend Today,” said. “I‘m quite pregnant, actually.”

Wolfe said the baby is due on August 27 and that she will keep a diary-style blog about her pregnancy.

“It’s ... about documenting my fears, funnies and follies that come with doing this for the first time,” Wolfe wrote in her first entry. “I’ve never changed a diaper ... I don’t really understand what a breast pump is.”

Wolfe, 39, and Gosk, 40, have been together for three years.

The couple told People magazine that Wolfe underwent artificial insemination from an anonymous donor in December and that they are also planning to wed.

Wolfe made her announcement in the same week that the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases regarding same sex marriage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.