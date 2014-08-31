FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Celebrity chef Todd English charged with intoxicated driving in New York
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
August 31, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Celebrity chef Todd English charged with intoxicated driving in New York

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with attorney’s statement)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Celebrity chef Todd English, owner of a number of trendy U.S. restaurants including Figs in Boston, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of intoxicated driving in Southampton on New York’s Long Island.

English was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge and released on $1,500 bail following his early morning arrest, Southampton police said. His car was seen drifting on a county road around 3:30 a.m. local time, police said.

English’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement his client was not intoxicated while driving.

“We adamantly deny the allegations levied against Mr. English and look forward to addressing this matter in a court of law,” the statement said.

English, who is from Boston, has opened restaurants all over the world and currently operates more than a dozen eateries, including The Todd English Food Hall at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The author of several cookbooks, he also is the host of the television show “Food Trip With Todd English.” (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Paul Simao and Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.