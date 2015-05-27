FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart, Tracy Morgan settle lawsuit related to accident
May 27, 2015 / 7:53 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart, Tracy Morgan settle lawsuit related to accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it settled a lawsuit with the representatives of comedian Tracy Morgan and two others, who were seriously injured in an accident involving its truck.

The crash on June 7 last year killed comedian James McNair. Wal-Mart had already settled with his children.

The terms and conditions of the settlement with Morgan and the other plaintiffs remain confidential, the company said.

McNair, Morgan and others were returning from a performance in Delaware when the limousine bus they were traveling in on the New Jersey Turnpike was rear-ended by a Wal-Mart truck.

Morgan, who starred in the TV show “30 Rock” and the late night comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live”, suffered a serious brain injury and several broken bones and spent weeks in hospital and rehabilitation. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
