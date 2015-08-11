FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cites lack of seat belts, emergency exits in Tracy Morgan crash
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. cites lack of seat belts, emergency exits in Tracy Morgan crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. transportation regulators on Tuesday cited multiple factors behind last year’s crash involving comedian Tracy Morgan and a Wal-Mart truck that killed one person and injured others, including driver fatigue and unused seat belts.

National Transportation Safety Board officials, in a public hearing to review the June 7, 2014, crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, said the passenger vehicle carrying Morgan had been customized, leaving few ways for people to escape in an emergency. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.