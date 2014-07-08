FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Women names actress Emma Watson goodwill ambassador
July 8, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

UN Women names actress Emma Watson goodwill ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ gender equality body UN Women on Tuesday appointed British actress Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione in the “Harry Potter” film series, as a goodwill ambassador to advocate for the empowerment of young women.

“Being asked to serve as UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador is truly humbling,” Watson, 24, said in a statement.

“Women’s rights are something so inextricably linked with who I am, so deeply personal and rooted in my life, that I can’t imagine an opportunity more exciting,” she said.

Watson’s films have grossed more than $5.4 billion worldwide over the past decade, according to the Internet Movie Database. She graduated from Brown University in May with a bachelor’s degree in English literature.

Other UN Women goodwill ambassadors include Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol. (Reporting by Mirjam Donath, editing by G Crosse)

