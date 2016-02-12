FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Manilow 'doing well' after surgery
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 12, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Barry Manilow 'doing well' after surgery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Recording artist Barry Manilow performs during his "One Last Time! Tour" at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Barry Manilow is out of surgery and doing well, according to his publicist, after the singer was rushed to Los Angeles following a performance in Memphis because of complications from emergency oral surgery this week.

The 72-year old, known for hits “Mandy”, “Can’t Smile Without You”, “Could It Be Magic” and “Copacabana”, had performed a show in Memphis on Wednesday as part of his “One Last Time - One Last Tour”. His next two concerts were canceled and are being rescheduled.

“His doctors report that the surgery was successful and they expect no further complications,” said an emailed statement from Manilow’s publicist, adding that he had been instructed not to talk or sing for the next 48 hours.

“Barry thanks everyone for their well wishes and concern,” it said.

On Thursday, a statement posted on the singer’s website and Facebook page said he had been rushed back to Los Angeles “due to complications from emergency oral surgery that Manilow had on Monday.”

It also said it was not clear if Manilow, whose latest album “My Dream Duets” is nominated for a Grammy Award, would attend Monday’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Sara Hemrajani; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
