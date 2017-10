July 31 (Reuters) - Writer Gore Vidal, who filled his intellectual works with acerbic observations on politics, sex and American culture while carrying on feuds with his big-name literary rivals, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, Los Angeles Times reported.

“Vidal died Tuesday at his home in the Hollywood Hills of complications of pneumonia, said nephew Burr Steers,” the Times said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington)