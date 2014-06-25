FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Prolific U.S. character actor Eli Wallach has died at 98 -NYT
#Corrections News
June 25, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Prolific U.S. character actor Eli Wallach has died at 98 -NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects confirmation of death by daughter, not sister, in paragraph 2)

June 24 (Reuters) - Eli Wallach, an early practitioner of Method acting who made a lasting impression as the scuzzy bandit Tuco in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” died on Tuesday at the age of 98, the New York Times reported.

Wallach’s death was confirmed by his daughter Katherine, the newspaper said. The circumstances of his death were not immediately known. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

