"M*A*S*H" television star Wayne Rogers dead at 82
January 1, 2016 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

"M*A*S*H" television star Wayne Rogers dead at 82

LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Former actor Wayne Rogers, who played wisecracking U.S. Army surgeon “Trapper” John McIntyre in the acclaimed Korean War television comedy “M*A*S*H”, died on Thursday at age 82, a spokeswoman said.

He left the show after three seasons in a contract dispute.

Rogers, who later forged a successful career as a financial analyst, investor and businessman, died in Los Angles of complications from pneumonia, publicist Rona Menashe said. He was surrounded by family, including his wife, Amy, Menashe said. (Reporting by Finoa Ortiz from Chicago; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Kim Coghill)

