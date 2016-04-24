FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo music legend Papa Wemba dies after collapsing on stage
April 24, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Congo music legend Papa Wemba dies after collapsing on stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Congolese rumba music legend Papa Wemba died after collapsing on stage in the Ivory Coast in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the private morgue where his body was taken.

Wemba, born in 1949, was performing at the FEMUA 2016 festival when he collapsed on stage. He died before reaching hospital, a spokesman for the Ivosep morgue in Abidjan said.

Known in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the King of Rumba Rock, Wemba won fans across Africa and Europe and worked with international stars including former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel.

Reporting By Ange Aboa, writing by Edward McAllister, editing by Ros Russell

