Mizuho Intl makes Wheatcroft head of primary debt markets

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - Mark Wheatcroft has been appointed head of European primary debt markets and member of the executive committee at Mizuho International, the Japanese bank said on Wednesday.

Wheatcroft joined the London-based investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group in February as head of the EMEA debt syndicate desk and SSA syndicate manager. Wheatcroft was previously at UBS where he was European head of syndicate before the bank’s retrenchment in fixed income in 2012.

He has over 20 years of experience in debt capital markets, and has also held positions at ABN AMRO and SBC Warburg Dillon Read.