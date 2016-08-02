Family of 'Star Trek' actor sues Fiat Chrysler over rollaway death

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The parents of the late "Star Trek" movie actor Anton Yelchin sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for negligence and product liability on Tuesday over the rollaway crash of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that killed their son.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, stems from the June accident in which Yelchin, 27, best known for his "Star Trek" movie role as Chekov, was crushed to death by his Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his home. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)