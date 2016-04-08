FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Peoples Bancorp appoints two executive vice presidents
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Peoples Bancorp appoints two executive vice presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Peoples Bancorp Inc said it appointed Cindy Crotty and Doug Wyatt as executive vice presidents.

Crotty, who will manage all operations of Peoples Bank in northeast Ohio and surrounding markets, has spent 20 years in leadership roles at Keybank.

Wyatt will be responsible for developing and leading a significant portion of the commercial line of business in markets including central and southeast Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

He most recently served as executive vice president, senior commercial banker for Fifth-Third Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.