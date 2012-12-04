FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- PBCT sells $500 mln in nts
December 4, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- PBCT sells $500 mln in nts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - People's United Financial on
Monday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: PEOPLE'S UNITED

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.65 PCT    MATURITY    12/06/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.668   FIRST PAY   06/06/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.69 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/06/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 207 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

