New Issue- PBCT sells $500 mln in nts

Dec 4 (Reuters) - People's United Financial on Monday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: PEOPLE'S UNITED AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.65 PCT MATURITY 12/06/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.668 FIRST PAY 06/06/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.69 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/06/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 207 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A