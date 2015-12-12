FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgestone raises offer for U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys
December 12, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

Bridgestone raises offer for U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp on Friday raised its offer for U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack by 50 cents a share to $15.50 per share.

Bridgestone’s new offer provides about $28 million in additional cash to Pep Boys shareholders, the company said.

The new offer comes after Pep Boys said on Wednesday that it planned to terminate its deal with Bridgestone as its board considered Carl Icahn’s offer as a “superior proposal.”

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises LP had offered to buy Pep Boys for $15.50 per share. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
