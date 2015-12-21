FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys, tops Bridgestone's offer
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys, tops Bridgestone's offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “his” from “its” in first paragraph)

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack, a U.S. auto parts retailer, said billionaire investor Carl Icahn had raised his offer to buy the company, topping that of Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp.

Pep Boys said its board had determined that Icahn Enterprises LP’s offer of $16.50 per share in cash was superior to that of Bridgestone Corp’s offer of $15.50 per share.

Earlier, Icahn Enterprises had also offered $15.50 per Pep Boys share in cash.

Bridgestone had earlier raised its offer for Pep Boys by 50 cents a share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

