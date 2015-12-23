FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pep Boys says Icahn could further sweeten offer
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 23, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

Pep Boys says Icahn could further sweeten offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack said investor Carl Icahn was willing to pay as much as $1 billion for the U.S. auto parts retailer to keep rival bidder Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp at bay.

Icahn told Pep Boys he would top any fresh Bridgestone offer by 10 cents per share, capping it at $18.10 per share.

The billionaire investor’s latest offer for Pep Boys is $16.50 per share, or about $900 million, a proposal that has been deemed “superior” by Pep Boys’ board.

Bridgestone, which has until 5.00 p.m. ET on Thursday to make another proposal, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

