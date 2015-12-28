FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys to $18.50 per share
December 28, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Carl Icahn raises offer for Pep Boys to $18.50 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn raised his offer for U.S. auto parts maker Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack , topping Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp ’s latest bid by $1.50, to value the company at about $1 billion.

Icahn Enterprises said it would pay $18.50 for each Pep Boys share, up from his previous offer of $16.50, according to a regulatory filing.

Bridgestone on Dec 24 had raised its offer by $1.50 to $17 per share, valuing the company at about $947 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.