CORRECTED-Icahn Enterprises offers to buy Pep Boys in $837 mln deal

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises LP offered to buy auto parts company Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack in a deal valued at about $837 million.

The offer of $15.50 per share in cash represents a slight discount to Friday's close of $15.69. (1.usa.gov/1QruIwD)

Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp said in October that it would buy Pep Boys for $835 million.

“We believe our proposal is clearly superior to the $15.00 per share Bridgestone transaction,” Icahn Enterprises’ Chief Executive Keith Cozza said in a letter to Pep Boys’ management on Monday. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)