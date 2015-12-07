FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Icahn Enterprises offers to buy Pep Boys in $837 mln deal
#Funds News
December 7, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Icahn Enterprises offers to buy Pep Boys in $837 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say deal valued at about $837 million, not $834 million)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises LP offered to buy auto parts company Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack in a deal valued at about $837 million.

The offer of $15.50 per share in cash represents a slight discount to Friday's close of $15.69. (1.usa.gov/1QruIwD)

Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp said in October that it would buy Pep Boys for $835 million.

“We believe our proposal is clearly superior to the $15.00 per share Bridgestone transaction,” Icahn Enterprises’ Chief Executive Keith Cozza said in a letter to Pep Boys’ management on Monday. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

