UPDATE 2-Auto parts retailer Pep Boys considers selling itself

* Begins strategic review 2 weeks after naming new CEO

* Company’s market value about $655 mln as of Monday

* Shares rise as much as 4 pct to one-year high (Adds analyst comment, details, background)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

June 30 (Reuters) - Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack, an auto parts retailer, said it was considering selling itself as it begins a strategic review two weeks after appointing a new chief executive.

The company’s shares rose as much as 4 percent to a one-year high on Tuesday.

Pep Boys, unlike AutoZone Inc and Advance Auto Parts Inc, has not benefited from healthy U.S. auto demand mainly due to higher costs and falling sales in its do-it-yourself business.

Pep Boys has reported lower-than-expected profit in seven of the past eight quarters at a time U.S. automakers and used-car dealers have posted higher sales.

“Pep Boys have been around for a long time but they weren’t generating business the way AutoZone was,” S&P Capital IQ analyst Efraim Levy said.

“AutoZone came more to the forefront of many consumers’ minds and Pep Boys tried to upgrade their operations; they weren’t getting the payback for the investments that they were making.”

The review follows “various inquiries that have been previously received from third parties expressing an interest in a potential transaction,” Pep Boys said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital and other suitors had expressed interest in buying the company, the Wall Street Journal reported in May, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Fty7pL)

Pep Boys said it hired Rothschild Inc and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP to assist with the review.

The Philadelphia-based company named former Hertz Global Holdings Inc executive Scott Sider as CEO on June 15.

Mike Odell had resigned as CEO in September.

Pep Boys, which began operations in 1921 when its founders pooled in $800 to open the first store, avoided a proxy war with top investor Gamco Asset Management this month by nominating three directors backed by the Mario Gabelli-led group.

Pep Boys had a market value of about $655 million as of Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company’s shares were up 1 percent at $12.28 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after touching a high of $12.62 earlier. Up to Monday’s close, the stock had risen about 24 percent this year.

The stock trades at 43.5 times 12-month forward earnings, almost double the average of 21.8 times for Monro Muffler Brake Inc, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone and O‘Reilly Automotive Inc, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. (Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)