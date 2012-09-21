Kulczyk raises bid for Polish PEP to 33 zlotys/share

WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Jan Kulczyk, Poland’s richest man, raised his bid for green energy firm Polish Energy Partners SA by 4.8 percent to 703 million zlotys ($220.97 million), Kulczyk’s Polenergia Holding said in a statement on Friday.

Polenergia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kulczyk’s investment vehicle Kulczyk Investments, said it would offer 33 zlotys per share of PEP, up from the initial 31.5 zlotys per share, in the tender offer for 100 percent of PEP’s shares.

“We want to make it easier for the shareholders to take the decision to sell their shares in the bid,” Dariusz Mioduski, Polenergia’s chief executive, said in the statement.

Pension fund enerali OFE, PEP’s largest investor with a 19.9 percent stake, said in August it was unhappy with the price initially offered by Kulczyk.

Mioduski added that Polenergia plans to stick to the previously announced deadline for the bid of Sept. 26.

“According to our information (the competition watchdog) UOKiK has already taken a decision that it will not oppose the (takeover) transaction,” Mioduski also said.

“We expect to receive the decision (from UOKiK) any day,” he added.

PEP operates wind farms with an 80 megawatt (MW) capacity and plans to add 100 MW next year. The group has scrapped its 2012 forecast of a 10 percent jump in net profit to 74 million zlotys.

PEP shares are mainly in the hands of pension funds and investment funds such as Pioneer Pekao Investment Management. ($1 = 3.1815 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Matthew Lewis)