FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish energy firm PEP commends Kulczyk's $203 mln bid
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
August 20, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Polish energy firm PEP commends Kulczyk's $203 mln bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Warsaw, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Polish wind power and biomass fuels firm PEP has welcomed a takeover bid by Jan Kulczyk, Poland’s richest man, saying on Monday the 671 million-zlotys ($203 million) offer reflected the fair value of the company put up for sale earlier this year.

Earlier this month Kulczyk’s Polenergia Holding offered 31.50 zlotys per PEP share, or 28 percent more than the six-month average market price. The stock was trading down 0.6 percent at 31.50 zlotys by 1153 GMT on Monday.

Sources told Reuters in May that PEP had put itself up for sale. The stock price has risen nearly a third in value since.

Local media had reported that Poland’s top utility, state-controlled PGE, may also be interested in PEP.

PEP operates wind farms with an 80 megawatt (MW) capacity and plans to add 100 MW next year but the group has scrapped its forecast for 2012 results of a 10 percent jump in net profits to 74 million zlotys.

PEP shares are mainly in the hands of pension funds Aviva OFE, Generali OFE and ING OFE and several investment funds. ($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.