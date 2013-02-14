FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PEP, Unitas Capital say Asahi allegations unfounded and untrue
February 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

PEP, Unitas Capital say Asahi allegations unfounded and untrue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Pacific Equity Partners and Unitas Capital said in a statement on Thursday that Asahi Group Holdings Ltd’s allegations that they inflated earnings at Independent Liquor ahead of a 2011 sale were unfounded and untrue.

Japanese brewer Asahi, which acquired Independent Liquor for NZ$1.5 billion ($1.26 billion), is suing individual directors and investment funds controlled by the two private equity firms in Australia’s Federal Court. ($1 = 1.1885 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

