Exelon, Pepco say they will press forward with merger
September 1, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Exelon, Pepco say they will press forward with merger

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exelon Corp plans to press forward with its $6.8 billion purchase of Pepco Holdings Inc, which would create the nation’s top power distributor, despite opposition from Washington, D.C.’s utilities regulator.

The city’s Public Service Commission said last week that it would not approve the proposed merger. The companies said in a joint statement on Monday that they would ask the commission to reconsider.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L0daBw

