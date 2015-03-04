Exelon looks to wrap up Pepco merger, environmentalists resist

(Reuters) - Exelon Corp is looking to wrap up the last challenges to its $6.8 billion purchase of Pepco Holding Inc to create the biggest U.S. power generator, but faces vocal criticism from environmentalists.

Two utility regulators still are reviewing the deal. Maryland’s Public Service Commission is due to make a decision in April, while Washington, D.C. should decide in August, according to the dockets. The deal was announced in April 2014.

