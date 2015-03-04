FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exelon looks to wrap up Pepco merger, environmentalists resist
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 4, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Exelon looks to wrap up Pepco merger, environmentalists resist

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exelon Corp is looking to wrap up the last challenges to its $6.8 billion purchase of Pepco Holding Inc to create the biggest U.S. power generator, but faces vocal criticism from environmentalists.

Two utility regulators still are reviewing the deal. Maryland’s Public Service Commission is due to make a decision in April, while Washington, D.C. should decide in August, according to the dockets. The deal was announced in April 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ek6f68

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.