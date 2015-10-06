FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington mayor to announce proposed deal to save Pepco-Exelon merger
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Washington mayor to announce proposed deal to save Pepco-Exelon merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and others will announce a proposed settlement on Tuesday that they hope will lead to the city’s utilities regulator approving a plan for Exelon Corp and Pepco Holdings Inc to merge, according to a statement.

The D.C. Public Service Commission said on Aug. 25 that it would not approve the deal to create the country’s top power distributor.

The settlement increases Exelon’s proposed investment in the city to $78 million from $14 million, the DC government said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

