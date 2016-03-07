FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Exelon, Pepco agree either company may terminate proposed deal
March 7, 2016 / 7:26 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Exelon, Pepco agree either company may terminate proposed deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

March 7 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp said it entered into an agreement with Pepco Holdings Inc under which either company may terminate their proposed deal at any time.

Pepco, which is awaiting regulatory approval from Washington D.C. for its acquisition by Exelon said on Friday that the two utilities have not extended the deadline to close the deal, but were in talks with state authorities.

The companies asked the D.C. Public Service Commission for a decision by April 7, on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1p2INGI)

The utilities also submitted a counter proposal for the distribution of the $78 million the companies are offering Washington D.C. in exchange for its support of the merger.

The companies’ alternative proposal will allow the Commission to spend up to $45.6 million to protect customers from rate increases through 2019 and a part of it for potential grid modernization.

Exelon’s previous offer had been rejected by the Commission on Feb. 26.

Pepco also agreed it would not declare or pay any dividend on its common stock covering the period after Dec. 10, 2015 and prior to the termination of the merger agreement.

If Pepco violates the terms of Monday’s agreement, Exelon may terminate the deal and Pepco would not be entitled to retain a $180 million fee that had been paid earlier, Exelon said in a filing. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

