April 30 (Reuters) - Nuclear power producer Exelon Corp said it would buy Pepco Holdings Inc for $6.83 billion to create the biggest Mid-Atlantic electric and gas utility.

The $27.25 per share offer represents a near 20 percent premium to Pepco Holdings’ Tuesday close of $22.79 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)