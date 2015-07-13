FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian financial services group Pepper to raise $107 mln in IPO - source
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Australian financial services group Pepper to raise $107 mln in IPO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd plans to raise A$145 million ($107.21 million) in an initial public offering after securing commitments from cornerstone investors overnight, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company was widely reported to be worth about A$1 billion in March, when it hired investment banks Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs & Co to decide whether to list or sell the company privately.

It is unclear what portion of the company will be owned by new shareholders.

$1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

