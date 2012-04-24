FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's SMX says 15 T pepper delivered on expiry
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's SMX says 15 T pepper delivered on expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Singapore Mercantile Exchange said on Tuesday that 15 tonnes of Vietnamese black pepper had been delivered against the expiry of the April 2012 contract -- the first physical delivery since the futures market began trading in February.

SMX, owned by India’s Financial Technologies, launched the world’s first international black pepper futures contract two months ago.

The black pepper contract, which is also SMX’s first agricultural product, is deliverable from a bonded warehouse in Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of the spice.

Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Lane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.