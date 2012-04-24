Singapore's SMX says 15 T pepper delivered on expiry

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Singapore Mercantile Exchange said on Tuesday that 15 tonnes of Vietnamese black pepper had been delivered against the expiry of the April 2012 contract -- the first physical delivery since the futures market began trading in February.

SMX, owned by India’s Financial Technologies, launched the world’s first international black pepper futures contract two months ago.

The black pepper contract, which is also SMX’s first agricultural product, is deliverable from a bonded warehouse in Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of the spice.