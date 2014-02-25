FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PepsiCo launches USD2bn two-part bond
February 25, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

PepsiCo launches USD2bn two-part bond

John Balassi

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - PepsiCo on Tuesday launched a USD2bn two-part bond after the food and beverage giant gave up plans for a third floating-rate tranche of the deal.

The A1/A-/A rated deal comprises a USD750m three-year piece launched at Treasuries +30bp and a USD1.25bn 10-year launched at T+92bp.

That was significantly tighter than initial price thoughts of low 40s and 105bp area out earlier in the day. A three-year floating-rate note had also been planned.

PepsiCo’s outstanding 1.25% August 2017s are trading at a G spread of 34bp, while its 2.75% March 2023s are at G+94bp. Based on the launch levels, the new trade appears to have a negative new issue concession on both tranches.

Active bookrunners on the deal are Citigroup, RBS and UBS.

