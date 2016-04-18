FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2016

PepsiCo quarterly sales fall 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc’s quarterly sales fell 2.9 percent, the sixth straight quarter of decline, hurt by a strong dollar and weak revenue in some markets including Latin America and Europe.

The net income attributable to the company declined to $931 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 19 from $1.22 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included an impairment charge of $373 million related to Pepsi’s interest in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co Ltd.

Net revenue fell to $11.86 billion from $12.22 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

