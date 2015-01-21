Breakingviews: Former Peltz adversary comes full circle at Pepsi

CHICAGO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nelson Peltz has brought his activist record full circle. At the billionaire activist’s recommendation, PepsiCo has agreed to add Bill Johnson to its board. The former Heinz boss tussled with Peltz in 2006 but later became an adviser to his Trian fund. Johnson’s evolution from adversary to ally shows why even activists should try to win friends, not make enemies.

The appointment defuses the near two-year battle between Peltz and Pepsi Chief Executive Indra Nooyi over the soda and snack producer’s strategic direction. As recently as July, Peltz publicly hinted he might launch a proxy contest if the group didn’t bow to Trian’s demands. But the veteran of activist tilts at Cadbury, Wendy‘s, and Kraft praised Pepsi and its new board member on Friday.

Johnson, a consumer-industry veteran who stepped down from Heinz after presiding over the ketchup maker’s sale to Warren Buffett and a trio of Brazilian billionaires in 2013, is quite a catch regardless of his connection to Trian. His experience and reputation mean Pepsi can feel reasonably confident he’ll express his own mind in the boardroom.

Still, his affinity with Peltz is unusual. Nine years ago, Johnson’s Heinz was embroiled in a proxy fight with the investor. At one point, he warned employees that the activist’s cost-cutting plans would “cripple the company.” Yet the CEO ended up staying on after Trian won two board seats.

The ability to tap a former target as a board nominee is a reminder that Peltz’s characteristically restrained form of activism may have some advantages over the kind in which slanging matches may hinder future reconciliation.

Peltz and his founding partners Peter May and Edward Garden have a reputation for long-term thinking and constructive criticism. At least for now, activism accommodates many other styles, too. In the cycle of finance, though, what goes around tends to come around again. The Peltz-Johnson example suggests that it pays not to burn too many bridges.

CONTEXT NEWS

- PepsiCo said on Jan. 16 that it had elected an adviser at Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management to its board of directors, signaling a truce between the company and the activist investor.

- Bill Johnson, the former chairman and chief executive of Heinz, will join the board on March 23 and will be included in the slate of nominees for election to the board at Pepsi’s 2015 annual shareholder meeting, according to the company.

- The appointment follows a near two-year campaign by Trian to convince the soda maker to split its beverage and snack divisions.

- Johnson was CEO at Heinz when Trian launched a proxy fight at the ketchup maker in 2006.