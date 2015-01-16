FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-PepsiCo elects Trian Fund advisory partner to board
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-PepsiCo elects Trian Fund advisory partner to board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from Peltz, background)

By Anjali Athavaley

Jan 16 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said it had elected William Johnson, an advisory partner at Trian Fund Management, to its board, following a recent push by Trian to split the company.

Johnson, a former chairman and chief executive of H.J. Heinz Co, will join the board effective March 23, and he will also be included in the slate of nominees for election to the board at the company’s 2015 annual shareholders’ meeting, PepsiCo said.

Trian, which is led by Nelson Peltz, held 1.19 percent stake in PepsiCo as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Peltz has urged PepsiCo to split its more successful snack division from its beverage business, arguing that the move would reduce costs and unlock value for shareholders. PepsiCo’s chief executive Indra Nooyi, has said that the company’s current strategy is working.

In July, Peltz said a proxy fight was a possibility. Johnson’s election to the board marks a settlement between Pepsi and Trian.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Peltz said, “We support Indra’s commitment to operational excellence, which has resulted in improved performance of the company. We are confident that Bill will be a strong and complementary addition to the PepsiCo Board.”

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.