UPDATE 1-PepsiCo raises annual dividend
May 2, 2012

UPDATE 1-PepsiCo raises annual dividend

* Raises annual dividend by 4 pct to $2.15 from $2.06

* Quarterly dividend of $0.5375 is payable June 29, 2012

May 2 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc, the maker of Frito-Lay snacks, Quaker oatmeal and Tropicana orange juice, raised its annual dividend by 4 percent to $2.15.

This was the company’s 40th consecutive annual dividend increase, PepsiCo said in a statement.

The company said it has returned more than $50 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases since the start of 2002.

“The Board’s decision to increase our annual dividend demonstrates the confidence we have in the fundamental strength of PepsiCo’s business and our future growth prospects,” PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi said.

The company expects to return more than $6 billion to shareholders in 2012.

Last month PepsiCo posted a quarterly profit ahead of market estimates and maintained its full-year forecast. {ID:nL2E8FQ0ZX]

