UPDATE 1-Buffalo Wild Wings switches to Pepsi

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc said PepsiCo Inc would replace Coca-Cola Co as its main drinks supplier, hoping to benefit from Pepsi’s tie-ups with the NFL and Major League Baseball.

Buffalo Wild Wings said it would work with PepsiCo on joint marketing initiatives tied to sports and entertainment events, which typically draw in more customers to its over 950 sports bars and grills.

The agreement includes brands such as Mountain Dew soda and Tropicana juices. Buffalo Wild Wings also said the two companies would explore menu offerings with PepsiCo’s snack brands such as Doritos and Fritos.

The financial terms of the agreement, which was earlier reported by the New York Times, were not disclosed.

Buffalo Wild Wings shares closed at $143.86 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. PepsiCo shares closed at $82.67 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Coca-Cola closed at $40.13.