FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PepsiCo to pull Gatorade "Fit" line after sales disappoint
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

PepsiCo to pull Gatorade "Fit" line after sales disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc is pulling its “G Series Fit” line of products from store shelves to make room for better-selling items, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The line, which launched last year, was lower-calorie and aimed at passionate gym-goers and fitness buffs.

The company will continue selling the Fit line for the rest of the year, said Gatorade spokeswoman Molly Carter, and will relaunch the beverages in 2014 after improving them.

News of PepsiCo’s action was first reported by Dow Jones Newswires.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.