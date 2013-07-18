Two Peltz suggestions for PepsiCo look unlikely-source

July 17 (Reuters) - Two of the options suggested by activist shareholder Nelson Peltz on Wednesday for PepsiCo Inc are unlikely, according to a source familiar with PepsiCo’s thinking.

The idea of buying Mondelez International Inc is “a non-starter,” said the source, who declined to be identified since talks between PepsiCo and Peltz’s Trian Fund Management are private.

Regarding another of Peltz’s suggestions, to spin off PepsiCo’s global beverage business from the global snacks business, the source said PepsiCo had been clear that it “just isn’t going to happen”.