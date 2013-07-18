FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Peltz suggestions for PepsiCo look unlikely-source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Two Peltz suggestions for PepsiCo look unlikely-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Two of the options suggested by activist shareholder Nelson Peltz on Wednesday for PepsiCo Inc are unlikely, according to a source familiar with PepsiCo’s thinking.

The idea of buying Mondelez International Inc is “a non-starter,” said the source, who declined to be identified since talks between PepsiCo and Peltz’s Trian Fund Management are private.

Regarding another of Peltz’s suggestions, to spin off PepsiCo’s global beverage business from the global snacks business, the source said PepsiCo had been clear that it “just isn’t going to happen”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.