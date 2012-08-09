FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PepsiCo reaches deal to sell drinks in Myanmar
August 9, 2012 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

PepsiCo reaches deal to sell drinks in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will soon sell some of its drinks in Myanmar through a distribution agreement with Diamond Star Co Ltd, which has been doing business in the country for nearly 50 years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Diamond Star - one of the largest packaged goods distributors in Myanmar - has exclusive rights to import, sell and distribute Pepsi-Cola, 7-Up and Mirinda.

PepsiCo also said on Thursday that it plans to evaluate other opportunities in the country, including the potential for local manufacturing operations and investing in agricultural development projects.

