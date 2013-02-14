PepsiCo fourth-quarter profit rises

Feb 14 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by increases in sales volume and prices.

The maker of Gatorade sports drinks and Quaker oatmeal said net income was $1.66 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.42 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.09 per share.

Net revenue fell 1 percent to $19.95 billion. Excluding the effect of items including structural changes in the company’s business, an extra selling week in 2011 and currency exchange rates, revenue increased 5 percent.