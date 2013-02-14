FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PepsiCo fourth-quarter profit rises
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

PepsiCo fourth-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by increases in sales volume and prices.

The maker of Gatorade sports drinks and Quaker oatmeal said net income was $1.66 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $1.42 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.09 per share.

Net revenue fell 1 percent to $19.95 billion. Excluding the effect of items including structural changes in the company’s business, an extra selling week in 2011 and currency exchange rates, revenue increased 5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.