Oct 16 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its financial goals for the year, despite global economic pressures.

The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice said net income was $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the third quarter, up less than 1 percent from $1.90 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.24 per share.