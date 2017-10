July 25 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by the stronger U.S. dollar and increased pension expense.

The maker of Diet Pepsi, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana orange juice said net income was $1.49 billion, or 94 cents per share, down from $1.89 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $16.5 billion.