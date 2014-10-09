FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-PepsiCo raises guidance, reports profit increase on snack sales
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-PepsiCo raises guidance, reports profit increase on snack sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Oct 9)

By Anjali Athavaley

NEW YORK, Oct 9(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday that it was raising its full-year earnings per share guidance as its quarterly profit rose on strong snack sales.

The company, which sells Frito-Lay snacks as well as beverage brands like Mountain Dew and Tropicana, said that net income was $2 billion, or $1.32 a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 6, up from $1.9 billion, or $1.23 a share a year earlier.

The company increased its full year earnings per share growth forecast to 9 percent from 8 percent before taking into account currency impacts.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.