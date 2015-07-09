FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

PepsiCo Q2 profit, revenue beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to strong demand for its snacks and beverages in North America.

Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to $1.98 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $1.98 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier. [ID: nPn46K8KT]

Excluding items, the company earned $1.32 per share.

Net revenue fell 5.7 percent to $15.92 billion as a stronger dollar continued to weigh on overseas sales.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $15.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
