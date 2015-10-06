PepsiCo revenue beats estimates as North America sales rise

Oct 6 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly net revenue, helped by higher sales of snacks and beverages in North America.

The net income attributable to PepsiCo fell to $533 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 5 from $2.01 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

PepsiCo said on Tuesday that it took a charge of $1.4 billion, or 92 cents per share, as it changed its accounting for Venezuela operations.

Net revenue fell 5.2 percent to $16.33 billion, the fourth straight quarter of decline.

Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $16.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)