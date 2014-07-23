PepsiCo quarterly profit falls 2 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a 2 percent fall in second-quarter profit as carbonated soft drink volumes declined 2 percent in North America.

The company’s net income fell to $1.98 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the 12 weeks ended June 14 from $2.01 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, PepsiCo earned $1.32 per share.

Revenue rose 0.5 percent to $16.89 billion. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)