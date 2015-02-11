PepsiCo quarterly revenue falls 1 pct

Feb 11 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc, the maker of Mountain Dew and Tropicana beverages, reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly revenue as a stronger dollar hurt revenue from international markets.

The company’s net revenue fell to $19.95 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $20.12 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.31 billion, or 87 cents per share, from $1.74 billion, or $1.12 per share.