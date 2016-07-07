FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New products help PepsiCo inch past revenue estimates
July 7, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

New products help PepsiCo inch past revenue estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported slightly better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for Frito-Lay snacks and new beverages in North America.

New drinks such as Propel flavored water and Naked Cold Pressed juice, and snacks under its "Simply" brand helped drive sales, the company said.

Net income attributable to PepsiCo rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 11, from $1.98 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 3.3 percent to $15.395 billion, slightly beating the average analyst estimate of $15.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue in the North America Beverages unit, the company's biggest business, rose 1 percent - the slowest growth since the company started breaking out beverage sales from the region a year ago.

Revenue from the Frito-Lay business, which includes Doritos, Lay's and the Simply line of snacks, rose 3 percent. New snacks launched under the Simply brand included Simply Tostitos black bean chips and Simply Tostitos organic chunky medium salsa. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
